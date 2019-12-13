We've found out where Harper Beckham’s cute padded coat is from - and it's a sustainable British brand Plus, it’s not as pricey as you might think

Remember that sweet video of Harper Beckham ice skating with her dad David at the Natural History Museum ice rink? The eight-year-old wore a sweet padded coat, and now we know where you can get hold of the exact style for your own little one.

David shared a series of photos of Harper's impressive skating ability, with one of the images showing her pulling off some moves that the stars of Dancing On Ice would be proud of! Captioning the fun daddy-daughter day out, he posted on Instagram: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today."

The puffer jacket is from British brand Toastie. The company creates responsibly sourced down puffer jackets and soft shell waterproof raincoats, and according to the website they’re "technically designed to keep children with curious minds cosy and warm so they can free their adventurous spirit without being weighed down by uncomfortable, bulky outerwear."

Harper’s coat costs £74.99, which is a bit of an investment - but not quite as pricey as her mum Victoria’s clothes!

Copper puffer jacket, £74.99, Toastie

Sadly the brand is just for children, so if you want your own how about this similar style from the high street?

Red puffer jacket, £45, PrettyLittleThing

Harper is clearly getting into the Christmas spirit; earlier this week the young fashionista met Santa, as Victoria shared with fans on her Instagram. The designer posted photos of the exciting event to her Instagram stories. In one, Harper and one of her friends sat on either side of Santa, all of them smiling. In another, Harper stood next to Mr Claus as he waved at the camera and she beamed her cute gap-toothed smile. Victoria captioned this sweet snap: "Harper is on the good list!!! x."

Sweet!