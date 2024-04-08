Lucy Meck is a golden goddess in 'classy' £32.99 New Look dress & she's giving me holiday inspiration with the accessories too

If you follow Lucy Mecklenburgh on Instagram you'll be fully aware that she's on a luxury family holiday in Dubai with her husband-to-be Ryan Thomas and their children, as well as Ryan's daughter Scarlett he shares with his ex, Tina O'Brien.

The 32-year-old has been giving us serious style envy with her daytime looks and her evening glam but she outdid herself with a high-street look over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the fitfluencer and fashion star showed off a golden ensemble and she literally glowed during golden hour! Modelling in an ad for New Look, she wore the brand's gold foil cross over strap midi dress, priced at just £32.99.

The glam dress is perfect for every glimmer in your diary, with its gold foil finish that goes perfectly with gold hoops and sky-high stilettos. What's more, it has adjustable cross-over straps.

"How gorgeous is this fabric?" she asked her 1.7m followers on an Instagram Story as she panned to her outfit prior to getting ready. "It's god such a low criss-cross back as well."

If you're on the hunt for a gold dress, this one from ASOS and this one spotted at River Island are both 'wow' holiday dresses.

More golden options! Left to right: ASOS and River Island

She then gave us a closer look at the accessories she was teaming with her dress.

As Lucy's entire outfit was from New Look, it consisted of chunky raffia sandals, a gold raffia clutch and some pearl and gold earrings that are just £5.99.

© Lucy Mecklenburgh Lucy's whole outfit was from New Look as part of an ad

"These shoes are so comfy and I've worn them loads since I've been here, and this gorgeous gold bag which goes with everything," she said.

Picking up her earrings, she asked her followers: "How pretty are these?"

Followers loved her look, with one writing "You always look amazing. So classy & stylish."

I couldn't agree more.

I'm going on holiday in less than two week's time so Lucy's giving me all the style inspiration I need with this look. This is definitely a holiday dress and because it's so lightweight, it won't take up much space in the suitcase. I like how she teamed her gold dress with shimmery golden skin and sleek straight hair and a dark smokey eye.

The clutch bag she opted for is so practical for holiday, and like she said, it'll go with nearly everything - and it's on sale for £21.59. I'll definitely be shopping for a bag just like that for my holiday, be sure to check out my edit of the best clutch bags on the high-street.