James Middleton’s fiance Alizee Thevent wears H&M bikini on the beach in St Barts

While it’s back to work for most of us, the Middletons are currently sunning it up in St Barts, Pippa and James, along with their partners and parents, have spent the festive period on the Caribbean island, and it appears as though they’re having a whale of a time. Earlier this week the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, 36, was spotted running across the sand to dive headfirst into the sea wearing a stylish grey striped Asceno bikini, and now her sister James’ fiance Alizee Thevent has been pictured in a stunning red bikini.

And, as it turns out, the newest member of the family found the swimwear from high street store H&M - and it’s available to buy now for just £16!

Padded bikini top, £9.99, H&M

High waist bikini bottoms, £6, H&M

It’s not the first time Alizee has worn H&M, either. She was pictured in a style from the high street store at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding, and it immediately sold out.

James, 32, announced his engagement to the French financial analyst in October 2019, after a year of dating. Just weeks after announcing their happy news, James revealed that he is looking ahead to the big day. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine."

There’s been no clue about the date of the wedding, but one thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to see Alizee’s dress!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.