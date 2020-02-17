Jodie Comer wears one of Princess Beatrice’s favourite designers for Killing Eve filming Villanelle is known for her chic fashion choices

Jodie Comer - or Villanelle, as some might know her - has one of the coolest wardrobes around. As the Killing Eve character, she wears an eclectic mix of feminine dresses and cool tailoring, and often showcases some of the chicest new designers around. Her pink, tulle Molly Goddard dress from season 1 of the show became iconic after she paired it with biker boots, and she’s continued to set trends ever since.

Which is why we’re enamoured with her most recent floral dress. The silk, puff-sleeve, trumpet hem buy is from cool-girl brand The Vampire’s Wife, and Jodie was pictured wearing the style during filming for the upcoming series 3 of the show.

The dress isn't available to buy just yet, but we have found a similar style in the sale:

Tiered floral print dress, £550, The Vampire's Wife @ Net-a-Porter

Jodie isn’t the only famous face who loves the brand; Princess Beatrice is also a fan. The 31-year-old has worn many of the company's signature dresses this year - including to her pal Ellie Goulding's wedding last summer. The green silk-blend lamé number positively shimmered in the light and featured defined padded shoulders, a slender waist and tiered cuffs.

She also wore a Liberty floral-print silk number with voluminous puffed sleeves trimmed with ruffles and a lovely tiered hem at a conference in New York last year, and the same one at the annual Buckingham Palace garden party

The brand might be pricey, but if you’re looking for a stand-out dress that you can wear to multiple events, we can’t think of a better investment. Especially with the royal seal of approval!

