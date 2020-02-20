Christine Lampard's spotty skirt on Lorraine has us swooning

We are loving Christine Lampard's recent wardrobe which she has been showcasing while covering for Lorraine Kelly on her TV show. Carrying on her style streak on Thursday morning, the presenter rocked a monochrome ensemble that would make Kate Middleton proud! She looked stunning wearing a cosy white round-kneck jumper that she tucked into a white midi skirt covered with large black spots. The Irish TV presenter took to social media to reveal the A-line skirt, which featured a buckle around the waist, was from Massimo Dutti and it is available to buy online for £89.95. To finish off her black and white look - which was thought up by stylist Angie Smith, who also works closely with Holly Willoughby - Christine added simple black heels.

The 41-year-old has recently been embracing her natural hair on the show and told Twitter fans it was the first time she had styled her hair that way in years. "So, I embraced my natural curl today. This hasn’t seen the light of day for many MANY years," she wrote. "Straighteners changed my life as a teenager but here I am revealing the real me." The hairstyle was met with an outpouring of support from fans, with one stating: "Your hair looks beautiful, Christine," while another added: "Your hair is gorgeous. Never hide it."

However, after two days of rocking tight curls in both a down and half-up style, she kept Lorraine viewers on their toes by reverting back to her big glamorous waves on Thursday. The brunette beauty looked equally as pretty with both hairstyles, don't you think? To finish off her beauty look, she wore a brown smokey eye, peachy blusher swept across her cheeks and a nude colour on her lips.

The skirt and jumper combo is also loved by royal ladies such as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - and it is not the first time the mother-of-one has worn a royal-approved outfit! Christine also channelled Kate's elegant style on Tuesday, when she stepped out in a gorgeous green short-sleeved jumper and navy wide-leg trousers from L.K Bennett. The Duchess was previously seen in the very same pair in August 2019 during a trip to the Isle of Wight, and she similarly styles it with a short-sleeved striped top.

