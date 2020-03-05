Coleen Rooney has shown her support for International Women's Day by wearing a new T-shirt in collaboration with the cause. The star, who snapped a photo with Lewis Capaldi after seeing him in concert with husband Wayne Rooney, showed off her new top on Instagram – teaming it with a chic tweed jacket and statement Chanel earrings. The T-shirt's slogan reads 'The Magic Within', and is part of a fashion collection between Net-a-Porter and a number of designers and creatives including Stella McCartney, Isabel Marant, Ganni and Jimmy Choo.

Charlotte Tilbury Ninety International Women's Day T-shirt, £50, Net-a-Porter

Coleen's pick is a special design from makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and the online fashion retailer, for which 100 per cent of the profits go to charity Women for Women International. The motif is printed in Charlotte's own handwriting, which also features on the packaging of her cult beauty products.

Charlotte had some pretty inspiring words of her own to go alongside the T-shirt launch, saying: "This year, I want to remind everyone to always have self-belief, harness your unique power and channel the magic within, a feeling of confidence and empowerment that encourages and inspires you to think differently about yourself - because I believe there's a powerful, positive chain reaction when we embrace it and that magical moment of kindness has a ripple effect, spreading love and joy from one person to another, and to the world!"

The Charlotte Tilbury T-shirt costs £50 and is available online at Net-a-Porter – though various sizes have already sold out. Some of our other favourites from the collection include an Isabel Marant tee reading 'You go girl,' and a Jimmy Choo version stating 'Choos women'.

International Women's Day falls on 8 March this year – no doubt we will see more stars pledging their support to the empowerment movement in other ways, too.

