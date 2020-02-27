Kate Garraway stuns GMB viewers in red Zara trousers and a heart print shirt

Who can forget Kate Garraway's red heart print dress from Laura Ashley? The Good Morning Britain star wowed viewers in the bright frock in early February, shortly before Valentine's Day. If you're still in love with the design then you'll be pleased to know the British designer also has a selection of other pretty heart print items in the Alderney Collection, including the blouse Kate rocked on Thursday.

Kate looked lovely in red trousers from Zara and a printed top from Laura Ashley

The navy blouse has sheer, ruffled sleeves and is covered in mini red hearts, and it is available to buy online in sizes 8 to 18. Although it used to retail for £60, the blouse is now in the sale for just £36 and it also comes in a dress version for £66. Red is clearly Kate's colour, as her stylist Debbie Harper - who also counts GMB stars Susanna Reid and Laura Tobin among her celebrity clients - paired the patterned top with wide-leg trousers from Zara and matching red heels.

A thin black patent belt nipped her in at the waist while delicate gold hoops provided subtle finishing touches to her outfit. Delighted with the look, fans took to social media to share their praise, with one writing: "Love this outfit", while Laura Ashley simply commented: "Gorgeous."

Heart print blouse, was £60 now £36, Laura Ashley

It has been an exciting week for Kate who announced not one but two upcoming projects. On Wednesday, the former I'm a Celebrity star revealing that starting in April, she will present her very own weekend morning show, Breakfast at Garraway's, alongside her jungle pal Myles Stephenson. She will also be joining Roman Kemp and Myleene Klass as a new co-host at this year’s star-studded Global Music Awards, she told fans on Thursday. "I’ve obviously already been to the Global Awards and watched them do a brilliant job," she said. "When you’ve got live events, you’ve got live acts, there can be some freefall moments but they know exactly what they’re doing. They’re brilliant.”

