Martine McCutcheon made full use of the lovely weather on Saturday, taking to her garden to soak up the sunshine in a gorgeous summer dress. The former Eastenders actress stunned fans in her spotty dress, which she paired with a South Beach straw hat, sunglasses and delicate gold jewellery.

Spotty maxi dress, £20, Boohoo @ ASOS

Her Boohoo frock featured a white and black contrast spot print, a deep V-neck and buttons running down the front, allowing Martine to "get the pins out." All sizes are available from ASOS for just £20 and would look just as gorgeous dressed down with trainers, paired with heels or even wore barefoot in the garden, like Martine. But fans should hurry if they want to replicate the Love Actually star's style as we predict it won't stay in stock for long.

"I’ve been so grateful for the warmer weather since lockdown. It’s really helped me be happier and calmer through all the craziness. Getting the pins out today for a bit of vitamin D! Stay safe everyone and enjoy your weekend," she captioned the picture. Amanda Holden was one of the first to praise Martine on her style, writing, "Beautiful," while another fan added, "That dress is stunning."

Martine wore another gorgeous dress on Friday to celebrate VE Day, which was also from the affordable high-street store. The white bardot mini dress had a delicate blue floral print, a tied waist and a ruffled hem and it came in another pretty pink colourway. However, it appears the style was so popular it has already sold out.

The 43-year-old actress has been giving fans regular glimpses inside her gorgeous home during the lockdown, from her garden's large grounds where she likes to sunbathe to her cosy living room where she plays with her five-year-old son Rafferty and her sleek dining room as she showed off her latest fashion buys from H&M. Keep the fashion and interior design inspiration coming, Martine!

