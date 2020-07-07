Holly Willoughby has asked fans for their advice while considering what to do with her hair now that hairdressers have opened their doors again. The This Morning star's locks have grown a few inches over the past few months, and she doesn't know whether to get it cut, or to keep growing it. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a photo of her current hair situation, and asked: "Sooo.. what do I do with this??? Chop or not to chop? Hair has grown like crazy… imagine the roots I'd have by now!"

Fans persuaded her to get it cut, with one writing: "Chop – nothing nicer than a chunk off for summer," while another wrote: "Chop it! I loved the bob and your hair grows so quickly if you change your mind." A third added: "Go for it – it will look amazing as usual." Holly also hinted that she was more than likely to get it cut, replying to her hair stylist Ciler Peksah: "Bet I see you in September and chop the lot off!"

Holly Willoughby asked fans what she should do with her hair

During lockdown, Holly has been doing her own hair and makeup while presenting This Morning, and has also been maintaining her roots with her trusty Garnier box dye at home. In April, the TV star shared a video on Instagram of her dyeing process, revealing she really does colour her own hair.

In the video, the star revealed that she has always dyed her hair at home; while she does get her highlights done "once in a blue moon", "nine times out of ten, this is the tint I do," she revealed. And the good news is that her go-to dye is completely affordable. Holly uses Garnier Nutrisse – 10.01, called Baby Blonde, which retails for as little as £5.79.

Holly has maintained her blonde hair during her TV career, but the star recently admitted that she had experienced a hair dye disaster when she was a teenager. Speaking in a video on Instagram for British Vogue's Vogue Night In series in May, Holly confessed her mishap to beauty director Jessica Diner, while sharing a step-by-step guide to dyeing her roots, all from the comfort of her own bathroom.

The This Morning star is renowned for her iconic blonde hair

The 39-year-old explained: "I went red by accident, when I was much, much younger, and I used to kind of experiment with your hair, and I was – I'd gone blonde through using those kind of beach spray blondes. So I came back home and I thought 'Oh, I better just put this dark hair dye over the top.'

"And, obviously, I mean, I'm not a colourist, but that was a disaster because it didn't go brown, it went red. But not even like a nice red, and also red, it did not suit me, but I had to stay like that for ages until the colour grew out. So I get with home hair colour why people are nervous, because I have had my own disasters too."

