Jane Moore certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens on Friday when she stepped out in the most stunning dress from Winser London. Ravishing in red, the Loose Women panellist sent fans wild in her latest desk-to-daywear ensemble - and we can see why. Featuring long cuffed sleeves and a pussy bow neck tie, Jane paired her glamorous midi with vintage-inspired T-bar heels. As for her hair and makeup, the TV star styled her blonde hair in a sleek bob and matched her makeup accordingly, opting for a grey smokey eye, rosy blusher, and a high-shine nude lip gloss. Loving Jane's look? While her exact dress is no longer available, we've found a stylish alternative...

Jane looked stunning in her Winser London dress

Priced at £69, celebrity favourite Sosandar is selling this near-identical version online. Fitted with covered buttons, fluted hem, and blouson sleeves, as well as a chic necktie - just like Jane's - this stunning fit and flare is perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe. Pair it with leopard print heels and a statement tote bag.

Red tie neck dress, £69, Sosandar

We're obsessed with Jane's summer wardrobe at the moment and she's certainly been experimenting with bright colours. On Thursday, the Loose Women star donned a designer blouse inspired by Chanel - minus the price tag. It's clear she has a great eye, as she managed to snap up the 'Bernice Candy Cotton Crew Neck Blouse' from L.K.Bennett – and it's in the sale! Reduced from £175 to £87, Jane shared a photo of her pretty pink buy on Instagram, writing:

"Went on a little shopping spree yesterday and had to take a punt on this @lkbennettlondon top because the fitting rooms were closed, but luckily it fits well and I really like it."

"It's boucle and reminds me of Chanel but without the hefty price tag - particularly as it was in the sale. The Capri pants are a real find too. These are cream with a faint grey pinstripe and are super comfy with a bit of stretch. They're from @uniqlo_uk and there are plenty of other colours/patterns."

