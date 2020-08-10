Myleene Klass just stunned us in her £19.99 H&M dress – and it's selling out fast Looking lovely in leopard!

Myleene Klass made a bargain buy look ultra chic on Monday when she arrived at the Global Radio Studios – we can't believe that gorgeous leopard print dress costs just £19.99! Showing off her golden tan with the strapless style, the star teamed her midi frock with a pair of chunky ankle boots and added some layered necklaces. Simple sunglasses and her trusty Chanel handbag finished off the outfit – we're officially swooning.

Myleene looked gorgeous in her H&M dress

The price tag doesn't hurt either! Myleene's H&M dress is just £19.99 – but unsurprisingly it's selling out quickly. You can wear it on the shoulder for a puff sleeve look or pull it down to avoid pesky tan lines in the heatwave weather, too.

WATCH: Myleene shares adorable video of son Apollo

The pretty frock is also available in a floral print, if leopard's not your look. And whether you team it with boots like Myleene, sandals or trainers, it's certainly a versatile piece.

Puff-sleeve dress, £19.99, H&M

Radio presenter and musician Myleene recently celebrated her son Apollo's first birthday at home, and it looked like they had an incredible party – not to mention the amazing space themed cake she had made, plus the giant soft play that was installed in her garden!



Myleene recently celebrated son Apollo's first birthday

"Apollo's first birthday was EPIC! Thank you to everyone that made it so special and one to remember," she wrote alongside a gallery of pictures on Instagram, before thanking all of her party suppliers.

She added: "And to my own few friends who could come for a socially distanced sausage off the BBQ. We love you. Friends are the family we choose."

