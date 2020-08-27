Gemma Collins poses in her most extravagant outfit ever The former TOWIE star looked breathtaking

Gemma Collins has shared another photo of herself holidaying in Greece, and her kaleidoscopic outfit is truly sensational.

Posing on a balcony overlooking the sea, Gemma could be seen dressed head to toe in Versace-inspired fabric, from her swimsuit to her sarong and even her headwear.

The amazing outfit hails from dressmaker Wendy Gray.

Embellished with the label's iconic Medusa head, the former TOWIE star's get-up was seriously colourful and featured green, gold, yellow, blue and pink patterning.

"I LOVE MYSELF. Repeat repeat repeat. I LOVE MYSELF SO MUCH.I AM BEAUTIFUL. Repeat repeat repeat. Try it everyone and watch the GLOW UP," the 39-year-old wrote alongside the snap, and it wasn't long before her fans flooded the comment section.

Gemma looked iconic in the outfit

"YOU LOOK SO GOOD!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

"This outfit is a VIBE," added another, with a third writing: "Goddess. This outfit is BEAUT!"

Gemma has continued to show off her impressive weight loss this week, sharing on Wednesday what might be her most daring bikini photo to date!

The former Dancing on Ice star looked sensational in a daring black floral bikini that showed off her recent weight loss.

The top featured cut-out detailing across her chest, while her high waist briefs accentuated her slimmed-down legs.

Gemma's most recent bikini snap

Gemma captioned two snaps of herself standing by the pool, writing: "FEELING HEALTHIER than EVER thanks to @skinnyjab this is all about health and guess what YOUR HEALTH is YOUR WEALTH @skinnyjab @curvykate."

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds, which could explain why she turned the comments off on her latest post.

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

