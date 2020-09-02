Holly Willoughby picks up M&S essentials in low-key outfit The This Morning star nailed casual-chic

Holly Willoughby made a dash to M&S after returning to This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Tuesday.

The mother-of-three was photographed by The Mirror popping into the popular high street store, and we're in love with the low-key look the presenter opted for.

While we're used to seeing Holly in bright dresses, shirts and chic skirts, the 39-year-old opted for a dressed-down look to run errands, donning a stylish pair of black panelled leggings, a khaki army jacket emblazoned with a beautiful rose and a pair of grey Nike trainers.

Holly wore her hair loose, and kept the sun at bay with a pair of black Raybans.

Holly looked so chic for her first day back on This Morning

As she left the store, Holly's arms were piled high with two full bags of food, and we can imagine the Willoughby household is eating well tonight!

Holly returned to the This Morning sofa looking as gorgeous as ever after the bank holiday, with her on-screen outfit chosen by her loyal stylist Angie Smith.

The doting mum rocked a strappy Réalisation Par dress with a sheer & Other Stories shirt underneath, finished with cool weather-appropriate leather boots by Maje.

On Wednesday, Holly wowed again in another pretty dress

Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram Holly wrote: "Morning September... new term, new beginnings... so happy to back at @thismorning with @schofe ... see you at 10am on @itv ... Dress by @realisationpar, shirt by @andotherstories, boots by @majeparis."

On Wednesday, fashionista Holly opted for a gorgeous puff-sleeve dress from French Connection, which even had a daring split in the skirt!

