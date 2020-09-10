We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You'd be forgiven for associating Victoria Beckham's style with black dresses and tailored suits, but the fashion designer is loving bold colours at the moment!

She took to Instagram on Thursday to share another gorgeous shade-clashing look with her fans – and we're in love with the lemon yellow and bold teal combination.

"The perfect colour pairing for a sunny day in London. Wearing the high-waisted bright mint trousers from my #VBPAW20 collection," she wrote alongside her snap.

Victoria looked gorgeous in teal and yellow

The clashing combo certainly sparked a reaction from her followers, who flooded the post with compliments. "70s revival!" one wrote, while another added: "Love this colour pairing."

WATCH: Victoria shares another colour-clashing look

Victoria has certainly been enjoying playing with bold tones for her Pre Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, which features lots of fun retro prints, too.

If you want to mimic her look, Victoria's 'bright mint' trousers cost £590, while her silky-soft turtle neck jumper costs £520.

High-waisted Flare Trousers in Bright Mint, £590, Victoria Beckham

On Tuesday, Victoria shared another of her favourite colour-clashing looks in her first ever Instagram Reels video – receiving some mixed opinions from fans.

Trying out Reels to show you how I'm wearing some of my go-to pieces for the new season x vb," she captioned it, before saying during the video: "I just want to get a lot out of my wardrobe so I love the fact the jacket works with a skirt, it works with jeans…"



Victoria's new yellow boots are swoon-worthy, too

We're loving VB's new colourful approach to dressing! But mostly, we're lusting over her new range of knee-high boots in rainbow colours, which the former Spice Girl has also championed on her Instagram page.

"This season’s boot is the Valentina. Knee-high with a stacked heel, they pair perfectly with midi dresses and flared trousers," she said.

