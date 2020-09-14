Amanda Holden's waist-cinching shorts are heatwave approved She rocked an ultra summery outfit on Monday

Amanda Holden stepped back into her summer wardrobe on Monday! The Heart Radio presenter showed off her golden tan in a pair of khaki shorts as she left the station's studios following the breakfast show recording.

Waving for cameras, Amanda looked gorgeous in her off-the-shoulder top, too, which featured a pretty paisley pattern. She added a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, a neutral tote bag and strappy heels to her look.

MORE: Meghan Markle made a powerful fashion choice for her latest appearance

Fans may be surprised that the star didn't post her usual outfit post on Instagram, however – though we'll wait with baited breath to find out where her latest picks are from!

Amanda looked gorgeous in her summer shorts

We're even getting some royal vibes from Amanda's look, since the Duchess of Sussex has also rocked a pair of chic khaki shorts recently. And we know the Britain's Got Talent judge loves Meghan' style, since she named a dress in her Fenn Wright Manson collection after the royal.

Loading the player...



Amanda's stunning fashion moments

While she's been wowing us with her everyday outfits, Amanda has of course been rocking some gorgeous gowns on the latest series of BGT, too.

MORE: Binky Felstead wore the most unbelievable dress to toast her engagement

For Saturday night's semi-final, she looked incredible in a monochrome look from Pronovias, which featured a dramatic puffed off-shoulder neckline and fitted fishtail skirt.



Amanda wore a dramatic monochrome gown on Saturday

Sharing a picture of the show-stopping dress before the show, she wrote on Instagram: "@bgt tonight 8pm @itv… this gorgeous #dress @pronovias."

And for the first semi-final, it was a gorgeous glittering dress from Julien Macdonald which stole the show – with a dramatic low back cut-out and tasselled trims.

The star's dramatic golden gown wowed BGT fans

True to form, Amanda's fans were quick to react to her latest choice, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning. Love love love that dress," and another adding: "[You're] like a Hollywood movie star of the 40s!"