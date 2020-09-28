Charlotte Hawkins' daring thigh-high boots have got everybody talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins' summery ensembles gave us major style envy, and now her autumn wardrobe has got everybody talking! Heading to Classic FM on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain star made sure to wrap up warm – and fans are obsessed with her over-the-knee boots.

Charlotte posted a photo of her autumnal ensemble on Instagram

Donning a floral mini dress from Forever Unique, the mum-of-one teamed her fuschia frock with a show-stopping pair of suede boots from British label Fairfax & Favor. She wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for her go-to makeup look – a brown smokey eye, rosy blusher, and a pale pink lipgloss.

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Charlotte wrote: "Well it's definitely autumn... the heating's on & the boots are out! Come & join me this evening on @ClassicFM for some music that'll warm your heart - I've [got] Samuel Barber, Debussy & Mascagni, plus my Young Classical Star this week is @tylerhay_pianist."

'Amira' heeled boots, £425, Fairfax & Favor

Priced at £425, we reckon Charlotte's exact style is the heeled 'Amira' boot. Available to shop in two other colours – tan and chocolate – they feature an elasticated spine for superior fit, a full calf zip to ensure a smooth, secure closure, and a statement interchangeable tassel. Described as a "stunning occasion boot, guaranteed to turn heads," Charlotte's pair certainly did just that as her 205k followers showered her with praise.

"Lovely boots, Charlotte you are so beautiful," wrote one. "Loving the Fairfax and Favor boots," added another.

Taraa boots, £73, Dune London

Want to shop Charlotte's look for less? We've found a similar pair for £73. You can shop the 'Taraa' Boots from Dune London in UK shoe sizes 3 to 8. The brand recommends teaming with a loose T-shirt dress for instant style points.

As for her floral frock, Charlotte's mini dress retails at £70 on the Forever Unique website. Adorned in a magenta, orange, and teal print, it's fitted with dramatic puff sleeves, a plunge neck, and a waist-cinching belt - but you better act fast, it’s selling like hotcakes!

Ditsy floral dress, £70, Forever Unique

