Amanda Holden nearly broke the internet on Friday when she showed off her amazing Halloween outfit.

The Britain's Got Talent star decided to dress up as none other than Carole Baskin, and her social media followers could barely contain themselves.

Sharing a series of videos and photo of her amazing outfit, the famous mum must have been seriously chuffed with all the impressed comments she received from her fans.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off amazing Halloween outfit in hilarious video

Beneath a clip of Amanda dancing with a skeleton, many left comments such as "brilliant" and "amazing".

How awesome is Amanda's outfit?

But it was the mother-of-two's second photo that really caused a stir.

Amanda revealed that her Heart Radio co-stars had also dressed as personalities from the popular Tiger King documentary, with Ashley Roberts wearing a full tiger cat suit and Jamie Theakston dressing up as Joe Exotic himself.

Amanda and Ashley even posed for a separate photo, in which Ashely could be seen on all fours in front of Amanda. The makeup was courtesy of Secret Spa, who created the looks for the day.

"You two are amazing," one social media user wrote beneath the image.

The Heart Radio stars took inspiration from Tiger King

"Looking amazing. Have an amazing Halloween," added another, with a third gushing: "Two much beauty in one photo."

Many more left heart and flame emojis.

It's not the first time this week that Amanda has undergone a spooky transformation in the name of Halloween.

On Tuesday, she shared a snap of herself looking spooky dressed as a witch, complete with a long black wig and matching witch's hat.

Her daughter Hollie could be seen next to her, and the eight year old appeared to be dressed up as a vampire with blood droplets painted along her chin.

Amanda captioned the post: "What are your plans for Halloween? I’m looking for some outfit inspiration! Let’s make the best of it."

