Zoe Ball's stunning Zara dress has Strictly fans swooning

We love her on-screen fashion!

Fiona Ward

Zoe Ball has been wowing viewers with her gorgeous Strictly: It Takes Two outfits, and we're in love with her latest high street pick!

The presenter rocked a midi dress from Zara on Tuesday night's show, teamed with a pair of vintage toe-cap boots that fans were swooning over.

Zoe revealed her paisley print dress was a bargain buy on Instagram, sharing a snap with her 'Choreography Corner' co-star Erin Boag. "Beautiful Boag back in the ballroom," she captioned it, tagging her outfit details on the photo.

WATCH: Zoe stuns in her Zara shirt dress to present the show

The star's followers quickly posted their compliments about her latest outfit, with one writing: "Loving your dresses Zoe!" and another adding: "Day two in a dress!"

Sadly, it seems that Zoe's Zara dress is no longer available to shop - but keep your eye out on the website just in case.

Zoe looked gorgeous in her Zara shirt dress

Zoe previously hinted that she had stepped out of her comfort zone by adding some dresses to her wardrobe – having usually stuck to chic suits, trousers and shirts for her on-screen looks.

Captioning a sweet boomerang video on Monday, she wrote: "…in a dress!" as she showed off her look, a dress from her stylist Gayle Rinkoff's collaboration range with Wyse London.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rocking her Wyse London dress

Zoe is busy hosting It Takes Two every evening after her co-presenter Rylan Clark was forced to self-isolate for two weeks after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Sharing a statement on social media, Rylan said: "I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus. I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to self-isolate."

Rylan and Zoe usually present the show on alternate days

He continued: "I have sought a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result.

"That does mean I will miss the next two weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show. I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend."

