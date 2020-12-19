Gemma Collins celebrates amazing news with beautiful swimsuit photo The fashionista took to social media

Gemma Collins is launching her own swimwear collection!

The former TOWIE star made the reveal on Instagram, also sharing a stunning photo of herself posing up a storm in a beautiful white swimming costume.

"I’m so excited for my holiday and to get some winter sun, but I am more EXCITED to tell you that I am launching my own swim wear collection for all you beautiful girls which will launch spring time it’s absolutely incredible. EVERYONE is BODY BEAUTIFUL," she told her fans, and it wasn't long before they rushed to the comment section to gush about her appearance.

"Beautiful as always," wrote one, while another added: "Glowing." A third wrote: "Looking fab Gemma."

Gemma shared the photos on Instagram

Gemma has been showcasing her impressive swimwear collection over the last few months.

During a trip to Mykonos, she rocked a palm print one-piece that was giving us major diva vibes. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "ALL WOMAN. MYKONOS @cavotagoomykonos nofilter or edit just serving good vibes."

Earlier in December, Gemma floored fans again when she channelled her inner Victoria Beckham and pulled off her signature leg pose in some daring leopard print loungewear.

Gemma showed off her flexibility

Posting on Instagram, Gemma raised one leg straight up in the air à la Posh, while giving the camera a fierce look.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "34/35, I don’t wanna keep you," referencing Ariana Grande's song 34+35.

Needless to say, Gemma's fans were incredibly impressed with her provocative photo, with one commenting: "Great flexibility Gem." While another wrote: "Looking your best babes." A third added: "Gorgeous! Love the GC."

