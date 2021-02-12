Gemma Collins shows off curves in bright pink cropped tank top

Gemma Collins is riding high on the success of her Piers Morgan Life Stories appearance, and on Thursday, blew her followers away when she shared a photo of herself looking glamourous in a hot pink tank top, which she'd cropped by tying it into a chic knot, revealing her flawless curves.

MORE: Amanda Holden rocks glamorous white ASOS dress for flirty new photo

Posing up a storm in tight black trousers and with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail, the former TOWIE star opened up about her experience on the show, and thanked her family and friends for their ongoing support over the years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Collins reveals bizarre coronavirus inspired loungewear

Gemma wrote: "Thank you @piersmorgan for being so kind and understanding behind the GC facade there is just a girl from Romford with BIG DREAMS !!! Everyone can do it you just need to BELIEVE. THANKYOU to all my family and friends for standing by me through the highs and lows.

RELATED: Gemma Collins' lavish lockdown home – take a look

Gemma looked sensational

RELATED: Gemma Collins emotional after revealing verbal attack that left her mother in tears

"The journey continues....The only way is UP. Everyone has brought me to this moment and I thank you all personally, Well and truly from my HEART. From everyone who believed in me in the TV industry but first and foremost...MY WONDERFUL FAMILY because we came from nothing!!

"Hard work, Determination and most of all LOVE, Your my EVERYTHING!!! And my best friend @vicky_fit_foreveryoung your my ROCK ! X I will continue on my journey, I have learnt a lot, made mistakes and been above my stations and I’m sorry for that !!! but I have grown !!! Here’s to the next chapter."

Fans rushed in their dozens to share sweet comments and let Gemma know just how fierce she looked.

"Beautiful," wrote one, with another adding: "You are incredible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.