Kate Garraway's ultra-flattering Valentine's Day dress is giving us all the feels

Kate Garraway looked stunning as usual on Friday morning's Good Morning Britain!

The presenter hosted the show alongside Ben Shephard, making reference to Valentine's Day with her chic heart-print dress.

Kate's TV stylist Debbie Harper later shared a gorgeous snap of Kate wearing the V-neckline frock - and fans are officially in love. "Lovely dress and shoes Kate you look absolutely beautiful," one wrote, with another joked: "Beautiful... all dressed for the milkman!"

WATCH: Kate had her co-stars in stitches as she tried to thank her milkman!

The star found herself blushing on Friday's show after she tried to pay tribute to her helpful milkman during a Valentine's Day segment that saw the presenters put the spotlight on the 'heroes' in their lives during the UK lockdown.

'Mick the Milkman' began trending on Twitter after Kate innocently explained how helpful he'd been to her, before adding: "He'll leave little notes saying do you need anything extra other than the milk?" after which her co-stars fell about in stitches.

Kate looked beautiful in her romantic dress

She later explained: "I tell you what, Mick, thank you... I've got myself in trouble, even I didn't see that one coming! It's just in my head I think however long night I've had, whatever's gone on, I'll be able to have a cup of tea."

If you're in lurve with Kate's romantic dress, we can reveal it's from Nancy Mac Clothing, and costs £189. There's plenty of other options on the virtual high street, too.

Nancy Mac dress, £189, Not On The High Street

The star always wows with her fashion on the show, and looked gorgeous in a colourful midi dress on Thursday's episode.

The retro frock was a designer number from Ellie Lines, crafted from silk and costing £595. Swanky, eh?

SHOP SIMILAR: Heart print dress, £28, New Look

Kate returned to Instagram on Thursday night, too, sharing a hilarious video of her son Billy trying to cheekily get out of homeschooling!

She captioned it: "Where have you got to with home schooling in your house? This is where we are! Think it was me that learnt a lesson here - don’t mess with an 11-year-old with a lightsaber!!!"

