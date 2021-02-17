Catherine Zeta-Jones finally confirms the news fans have all been waiting for Congrats to the Chicago star!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a style icon – whether showcasing her beautiful interiors at her £3.6million ($4.5million) home in New York, or giving fans a glimpse of her enviable wardrobe.

Unsurprisingly, then, her fans went wild when she shared details of her latest project on Instagram this week. Catherine, 51, revealed she has launched her very own ready-to-wear clothing collection!

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' mansion is everything we've ever dreamed of

The glamourous mum-of-two shared a video in which she wears some of the designs from her new range – including a chic pink pleated skirt and matching jumper, a green silk dress and some chic monochrome striped trousers teamed with a loose silk black shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones announces the launch of her fashion collection

"I am so excited to announce my latest project for @casazetajones, a Ready-to-wear clothing collection!" Catherine wrote.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan raids her wardrobe – and she's not impressed

"I created a collection that not only embodies my vision, but represents a real lifestyle that dresses women from morning to night, from 'everyday to extraordinary'. I hope you all love it as much as I have loved creating it."

The star modelled some of her designs for fans

She was quickly inundated with messages of support from her excited fans. "I've been waiting for this for so long!" one confessed, while a second requested, "One of each, please!"

A third noted, "Beautiful, elegant, classic . A combination of radiant , soft & neutral colors." And a fourth told the star, "You are simply amazing."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones proves she's ageless in never-before-seen photo

The ready-to-wear collection is just the latest addition to Catherine's lifestyle brand.

Catherine often attends fashion events with daughter Carys

Casa Zeta-Jones, which the star launched back in 2017, now also includes home décor, beauty, and footwear with the website revealing that dance-leisure items and branded coffee are also on the way.

MORE: 23 of the longest celebrity marriages revealed

Catherine will have been supported in her latest venture by her proud family, husband Michael Douglas, 76, and their two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, who has accompanied her mum to a number of fashion events in the past.

The star is also a mum to son Dylan with her husband Michael Douglas

They have been isolating at their home in Irvington, NY, and the actress recently gave an insight into their lockdown time together during a Q&A on Instagram.

"Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day," she responded when asked what they have been doing. "We haven't killed each other! We've respected each other's space."

Read more HELLO! US stories here