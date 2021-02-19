We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gemma Collins made her debut on RuPaul's Drag Race UK on Thursday night, and of course she served a look worthy of the show's iconic runway!

The star rocked a custom outfit chosen by her stylist Lucas Armitage for her appearance on the Snatch Game alongside Michelle Visage, RuPaul and the queens.

MORE: Gemma Collins' lavish lockdown home – take a look

With long gloves, a beautiful off-shoulder neckline and dramatic bow detail to the bust, Gemma looked perfect in pink - and finished her look with a sleek hairstyle by her hairdresser Jay Birmingham and makeup by Karl Dickey.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Gemma rocks bold pink dress for Drag Race appearance

Stylist and designer Lucas simply reposted a photo of the look on his Instagram Story, writing: "Iconic vibes for @GemmaCollins... It's custom by the way - obvs."

MORE: February birthday? 14 gifts you need on your wishlist

MUA Karl also revealed some of the products he used on Gemma, writing: "Tonight's the night! Loved doing @gemmacollins makeup for @dragraceukbbc airing tonight on @bbciplayer.

bPerfect X Stacey Marie palette, £42, Beauty Bay

"[I used] @tatti_lashes lashes TL 6, the @bperfectcosmetics @staceymariemua XL pro on the eyes with a @__dollbeauty_ pigment cut crease for a nice bright pop! I also loved this white liner on Gemma's waterline, what do you think?"

Plenty of fans reacted to Gemma's outfit, of course, with plenty of "Yasssss," and "Yes Queen," comments after she posted a photo of the look. Another added: "You look sensational!!"

Fans were in love with Gemma's look

Gemma also recently appeared on Piers Morgan Life Stories with a candid interview. Earlier in February, she looked gorgeous in a crop top and leggings as she thanked fans for their support following the programme.

MORE: Amanda Holden's best fashion moments as she celebrates 50th birthday

"Thank you @piersmorgan for being so kind and understanding - behind the GC facade there is just a girl from Romford with BIG DREAMS," she wrote. "Everyone can do it you just need to BELIEVE. THANKYOU to all my family and friends for standing by me through the highs and lows.

She recently thanked fans for their support following her Piers Morgan interview

"The journey continues....The only way is UP. Everyone has brought me to this moment and I thank you all personally, well and truly from my HEART. From everyone who believed in me in the TV industry but first and foremost... MY WONDERFUL FAMILY because we came from nothing!!

"Hard work, Determination and most of all LOVE, you're my EVERYTHING!!! And my best friend @vicky_fit_foreveryoung you're my ROCK ! X I will continue on my journey, I have learnt a lot, made mistakes and been above my stations and I'm sorry for that !!! But I have grown !!! Here's to the next chapter."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.