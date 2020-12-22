Trinny Woodall rocks sequin face mask to go with her festive party outfit 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

"A sequin mask - what more could a girl wish for?" That's what Trinny Woodall said in her latest OOTD video series where she's rocking sequins from head to toe. The 56-year-old fashion and beauty expert is a longtime lover of a sparkly accessory so it comes as no surprise that she owns an embellished face covering.

SHOP: The best sparkly face coverings

Trinny's OOTD on Instagram featured a sequin face covering

Arriving at her office in London, Trinny emerged from the elevator wearing a grey cashmere scarf from Zara which she said she gifts everyone for Christmas. Her coat is an old purchase from Acne, and her gilet is Massimo Dutti and her grey beanie was from Cos. Her sparkly trousers were from Reserved and her Balenciaga trainers were a sale buy from Harvey Nichols.

MORE: Trinny Woodall's hero makeup products: What she uses ALL the time

GET THE LOOK

Sequin face covering, £4.49 / $6.31, Etsy

Talking about her festive outfit, she said: "I won't be going to any parties over Christmas so I really thought to myself I just want my life to be a party as I walk down the street, whether we're in lockdown or not. I just wanna have that joy as I catch sight of myself in the mirror and not just feel tired and exhausted in the lead up to Christmas."

Sounds like a plan to us! Now, someone pass us a sequin frock and pour the champers…

Watch Trinny's video with a lesson for adding sequins to your lockdown wardrobe

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.