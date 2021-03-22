Beyoncé’s mom praises Kelly Rowland’s incredible post-baby snapback 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Rowland just welcomed her baby boy in January, and the songstress already looks like she was never pregnant at all.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, couldn’t help but sing Kelly’s praises after the Coffee singer posted a photo of herself striking a photo in her backyard wearing a pink Fabletics jacket tucked over a matching ribbed pink sports bra and pink leggings that showed off her physique.

Kelly Rowland stunned in a pink Fabletics ensemble

In the photo, Kelly wears socks instead of sneakers and completed the look with a necklace that spelled out ‘mom’.

Tina reposted the photo and added the sweetest caption. “This child had a baby a few weeks ago !!!!! Unbelievable !!!!!,” she wrote. “Looking good in her Fabletics leggings !! Flaunt it, Kelly !!! @fabletics @kellyrowland alright baby I am about to go do some sit-ups.”

Fans have been in awe of Kelly’s snap back and pointed it out in Tina’s comments too. “I literally just said the same thing! Her ‘Snap back’ is ridiculous! Flaunt it, Girl!,” one follower said. “Wow! She looks amazing!,” another replied.

Before welcoming her second son, Noah, on Jan. 21, Kelly worked out throughout her pregnancy and shared videos of some of those workouts with fans on Instagram.

Kelly lived with Beyoncé's family when she was a teenager

But Kelly’s post-baby body didn’t come about because of outside pressures to snap back quickly. The fashionista recently told Essence she wasn’t concerned with snapping back at lightning speed after delivering Noah.

The mom-of-two said her relationship with her body has changed after going through pregnancy for the second time. “Can I be honest?” she asked when questioned about how she’s been affected by snapback culture. “I was hard on myself and then I had to chill when I had Titan.”

Kelly welcomed her second son Noah in January

“I’m not really tripping over a snapback right now,” she continued. “Funny enough, the weight is coming off faster than before just because I’m not stressed about it, you know what I mean? I don’t mind that I’ve got these extra hips right now. They are cute now.”

“I was walking around the house the other day and my husband was like, ‘Pull over, that’s too fat,'” Kelly said with a laugh. “He loves it. That’s all that matters to me is that I feel good, and he’s good. I’m straight, you know what I mean? It’s his way of flirting with me which I love. I thought it was so cute. I just blushed.”

