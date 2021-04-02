Amanda Holden wows in white swimsuit as she transforms into the Easter Bunny The BGT star celebrated Easter in style

Amanda Holden sent her Instagram followers wild when she posed in a daring Playboy Bunny costume. Kicking off her Easter celebrations in style, the Britain's Got Talent presenter shared the glamorous image on Good Friday, captioning the shot: "#happyeaster everyone".

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden teases exciting news amid Blind Date hosting rumours

The 50-year-old star was rocking a white swimsuit with a cotton wool tail, completing her cheeky costume with a rabbit ear headband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in flirty floral dress

Casting a flirty gaze over one shoulder, Amanda flashed a coy smile at the camera in the sizzling black and white shot. Her blonde locks were styled in tousled waves and she kept her makeup simple for the photo.

READ MORE: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The star's fans were awestruck by the photoshoot. One wrote: "Happy Easter you gorgeous bunny how are you even 50?! I can't even believe it". Another shared: "Now that's an Easter bunny" while a third joked: "Hoppy Easter, Amanda!".

Amanda looked incredible in her Easter Bunny costume

Amanda will be spending a low-key Easter at home with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine.

Meanwhile, the blonde has been giving us serious style inspiration this spring thanks to her stunning Heart Breakfast work looks.

One of the sartorial highlights from the past week has to be her floaty summer dress from Suzannah London, a brand also loved by the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Amanda looked loved in her Suzannah London dress earlier this week

Twirling for a video on her Instagram Stories, Amanda showed off the flowing skirt and floaty sleeves of the silk tea dress.

Her stylist Karl Willett previously told HELLO!: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time."

RELATED: Amanda Holden's go-to skin-booster is in the Amazon spring sale

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.