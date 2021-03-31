We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby ditched her heels on Wednesday and opted for a comfortable pair of flat shoes instead – a decision that left her fans concerned.

As she presented Wednesday's instalment of This Morning, she looked beautiful in a cream short-sleeved jumper and a black mini skirt, making the most of the sunny weather by keeping her legs bare.

Posing for her daily photo, Holly explained the reasoning behind her unusual choice of footwear was down to health reasons.

She wrote in the caption: "Morning... back in flats today... god knows what I’ve done to myself... better today just being careful! See you on @thismorning at 10am... #hwstyle knitwear by @andotherstories shoes by @majeparis."

The injury appeared to have happened on Tuesday, with Holly telling co-host Phillip Schofield: "You might have noticed I am on this side of the wheel today. During the show I uncrossed my leg and pulled my back because now I'm over 40, that's the stuff that happens."

However, the flat shoes went down a treat with her followers who quickly complimented her outfit and wished her well.

The This Morning star opted for flat shoes after injuring her back

"Flats for the win! They should definitely be styled in more often; super cute. Hope you feel better soon!" commented one.

Another added: "Gorgeous...... love the flats," while a third wrote: "Flats are good, and definitely for a bad back, and these flats are beautiful." A fourth remarked: "Feel better soon. Back injuries are the worst."

Holly's choice of shoes are the 'Mary Janes' from Maje, which are made of comfortable black leather with double straps and silver-tone buckles.

Embroidered jumper, £65, & Other Stories

Unfortunately, they have already sold out – which is not surprising since they were reduced from £315 to £189 – but fans can ask to be alerted when they come back in stock.

If you want to copy Holly's look, then her puff-sleeve jumper is still available to buy – but not for long, with several sizes already selling out. The cute & Other Stories knit is decorated with floral embroidery and bobbles.

The Britain's Got Talent star's latest outfit is a marked change from her other ensembles this week – both of which have been beautiful summer dresses paired with heels.

