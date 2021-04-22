Anne Boleyn's Jodie Turner-Smith unveils unexpected look in dreamy floral dress 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s safe to say Jodie Turner-Smith can wear anything and look stunning in it, but we still swoon every time she shows off her style.

The Anne Boleyn star has impeccable taste and wowed on Tuesday wearing a figure-flattering, multi-colored floral Gucci x Ken Scott dress that is perfect for working from home, brunch outings, and daytime events.

Jodie's dress is from Gucci's collaboration with Ken Scott

We would’ve expected Jodie to pair the look with an open-toe heel or stiletto pumps in a pop of color, but she wore a shoe we didn’t see coming - black Gucci mules topped with gold horse-bit detailing.

We loved it - and tracked it down on Net-a-Porter. The dress comes with a fringed scarf that can also be used as a belt like Jodie did to create a wrap dress look. Even with a price tag of $2,890, it is almost sold out.

Fans went wild over the pairing too when Jodie’s stylist, Petra Flannery, uploaded a photo on Instagram of the statuesque star wearing the ensemble.

“So good!!”, one fan wrote. “Speechless”, another added. “Those Gucci shoes are EVERYTHING”, an additional follower replied.

Petra completed Jodie’s look with gorgeous Ivi gold statement necklaces, and the Slim & Queen star wore her locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Jodie has a thing for Gucci's floral looks - and we love it too

This is just the latest time Jodie wowed in Gucci. The thesp showed off another dreamy look from her closet in a post she shared on Instagram on Thursday, while she was enjoying her vacation with her husband Joshua Jackson.

In the snaps and videos, the thesp can be seen relaxing on a lounge chair on a white sandy beach wearing a white Gucci caftan topped with colorful flowers.

The model-turned-actress completed the look with oversized square-rimmed Gucci shades and a matching headwrap wrapped around her locs.

“Tuned in to #GucciAria from paradise @gucci @alessandro_michele.,” SWIPE for a surprise,” she captioned it.

Jodie also showed off her and Joshua's matching nails during the getaway

In the video clip that followed, Jodie gets up from her chair and tries to strip down to her white bikini but her head gets caught in the caftan.

“The last part of the video is everything,” a fan commented with a crying laughing emoji. “The skin though. The glow though”, another replied.

Jodie is giving us all the vacation - and casual-chic style inspo we need.

