Holly Willoughby's dreamy dress has fans divided over the length

Holly Willoughby has done it again! The This Morning star just wore another beautiful spring dress that we're dying to copy.

The ITV favourite wowed in a gorgeous pastel frock from one of her favourite brands, Rixo, as she joined Phillip Schofield at the helm of the daytime programme on Tuesday. Looking fresh and relaxed after the Bank Holiday, Holly emerged in a baby blue shirtdress with a white print.

The midaxi length frock boasted three-quarter sleeves and a nipped-in waist for added definition, but some fans were left unsure about the length.

The eye-catching number was accessorised with simple nude heels, and Holly styled her blonde bob in loose waves.

Blue is most certainly Holly's colour, and her Instagram fans didn't hesitate to tell her so. "Very pretty dress on you", one said, while another commented: "Ohh you look gorgeous!!!".

Others were unsure about the length of the dress, with several suggesting it might be better as a midi style. One fan branded her look "very conservative" while another said: "Dress too long again!"

Holly's Rixo dress was a talking point on Tuesday

We think ;Holly ;looks totally stunning! The star's 'Blue Madison Leopard Print Shirt Dress' is sadly out of stock, but we've found this totally affordable lookalike.

Mango's 'Floral Print Dress' is a steal at just £49.99 and boasts the same eye-catching blue hue and flattering shirt style as Holly's.

Floral Print Dress, £49.99, Mango

Holly has returned to our screens after taking a break to spend time with her family over the Bank Holiday.

The 40-year-old star, who was replaced by Rochelle Humes on Monday's show, is a doting mum to three children Harry, 11, Belle, ten, and Chester, six, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

Celebrating the end of the long weekend, Holly wrote: "End of a beautiful bank holiday... school bags ready by the front door... bath, book and bed for this lot... and mummy too... see you in the morning."

