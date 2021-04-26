﻿
holly-willoughby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wows in bright floral dress for her return to This Morning

Holly Willoughby returned to work on Monday and looked summer ready

Grace Lindsay

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Monday as she wore a bright, floral dress for her return to the popular ITV show, This Morning.

The presenter looked stunning in the L.K.Bennett rose coloured midi dress, which featured a pretty floral design, a button fastening, delicate puff sleeves and a pussy bow detail around the neck.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby embraces the sun in summery M&S shorts

Holly paired the dress with her go-to nude heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the bold patterned frock do all the talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby goes rouge on This Morning

The mum-of-three wore her hair in a chic bob with some subtle waves, and it looked like the presenter had gone for a post-lockdown trim before returning to her seat on the sofa.

Keeping her makeup minimal for the occasion, she sported a light brown eyeshadow and a glossy lip, showing off her natural beauty.

holly-lk-bennet-instagram

Holly looked stunning in the summery dress

Sharing a photo of her outfit with her millions of followers, Holly captioned the snap: "Morning Monday…how are you? Excited to be back and timed perfectly with all the energy of the pink super moon tonight. Talking to @kirsty_gallagher_ about what this celestial beauty in the sky means for us…see you on @thismorning at 10am…".

MORE: This Morning star Holly Willoughby's plans to extend £3m mansion revealed

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "Love your dress Holly!", while another said: "Stunning Holly so missed you x".

holly-lk-bennett-dress

Silk-blend midi dress, £425, L.K.Bennett

SHOP NOW

Holly's dress is from London-based fashion brand L.K.Bennett, and it is still available to purchase online! We think it’s the perfect dress for summer, simply pair it with some nude sandals and a pair of sunglasses for a gorgeous garden party look.

Holly has been rocking the floral dresses as of late, and was recently seen wearing the dreamiest frock from Marks & Spencer.

holly-marks-and-spencer-instagram

Holly has been loving wearing lots of floral dresses

Priced at £39.50, the beautiful blue dress featured shirring detail around the waist, with ¾ length puff sleeves and frilled cuffs, with the trimmed tie neckline adding a bohemian vibe.

The TV presenter went barefoot for the summery snap, wearing her signature blonde bob in a sleek, straight style and opting for natural dewy makeup.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with hilarious new photo of son Chester

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about holly willoughby

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.