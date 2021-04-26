Holly Willoughby wows in bright floral dress for her return to This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Monday as she wore a bright, floral dress for her return to the popular ITV show, This Morning.

The presenter looked stunning in the L.K.Bennett rose coloured midi dress, which featured a pretty floral design, a button fastening, delicate puff sleeves and a pussy bow detail around the neck.

Holly paired the dress with her go-to nude heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the bold patterned frock do all the talking.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby goes rouge on This Morning

The mum-of-three wore her hair in a chic bob with some subtle waves, and it looked like the presenter had gone for a post-lockdown trim before returning to her seat on the sofa.

Keeping her makeup minimal for the occasion, she sported a light brown eyeshadow and a glossy lip, showing off her natural beauty.

Holly looked stunning in the summery dress

Sharing a photo of her outfit with her millions of followers, Holly captioned the snap: "Morning Monday…how are you? Excited to be back and timed perfectly with all the energy of the pink super moon tonight. Talking to @kirsty_gallagher_ about what this celestial beauty in the sky means for us…see you on @thismorning at 10am…".

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "Love your dress Holly!", while another said: "Stunning Holly so missed you x".

Silk-blend midi dress, £425, L.K.Bennett

Holly's dress is from London-based fashion brand L.K.Bennett, and it is still available to purchase online! We think it’s the perfect dress for summer, simply pair it with some nude sandals and a pair of sunglasses for a gorgeous garden party look.

Holly has been rocking the floral dresses as of late, and was recently seen wearing the dreamiest frock from Marks & Spencer.

Holly has been loving wearing lots of floral dresses

Priced at £39.50, the beautiful blue dress featured shirring detail around the waist, with ¾ length puff sleeves and frilled cuffs, with the trimmed tie neckline adding a bohemian vibe.

The TV presenter went barefoot for the summery snap, wearing her signature blonde bob in a sleek, straight style and opting for natural dewy makeup.

