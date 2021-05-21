We might be a while off the next series of Britain's Got Talent, but that hasn't stopped Amanda Holden from stunning in a beautiful Union Jack mini dress.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in skinny jeans and slinky strappy top

The judge took to her Instagram on Friday to show off the beautiful garment, and root for the United Kingdom in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest.

Amanda looked sensational as she posed in just the mini dress and a pair of strappy heels, as she posed up against a mirror that showed parts of the London skyline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden does a workout with the Heart radio breakfast team

Amanda was wearing the frock in preparation of her very important job on Saturday night, as she'll be handing out the UK's points in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Looking forward to making 'un point' or two at #Eurovision tomorrow," the star wrote.

And the UK's entry, James Newman, will be hoping for more than just one point as he competes with Embers. He'll certainly be hoping to get the UK higher up the leaderboard than last time, when we finished last.

The star stunned in outfit

Amanda's fans went wild over the post, and one wrote: "Holy smokes!" and a second added: "Wow, this is unreal."

MORE: Amanda Holden's flirty satin dress is a thing of beauty

MORE: Amanda Holden wows in orange swimsuit as she reveals exciting news

One fan was even reminded of Geri Horner, who wore a similar garment as part of the Spice Girls, as they said: "Stunning! You channelling a little Ginger Spice Geri as well?"

Eurovision fans who watched the semi-finals were originally meant to be treated to commentary by Rylan Clark-Neal, but the Strictly: It Takes Two presenter had to pull out due to illness, and was replaced by Sara Cox.

"Rylan is unwell, so obvs we wish him better," Sara explained, adding that she'll be "stepping into Rylan's sparkly tux" for both shows.

She added that she was looking forward to "rekindling the flames" with Scott Mills, who she commentated the 2011 and 2012 Eurovision semi-finals alongside.

Amanda will be revealing the UK's points at Eurovision

Although delivering the UK's points is surely an exciting prospect, Amanda had some other incredible news to celebrate recently.

The star revealed her top-secret project, which according to The Sun is an eight-part series titled No Holden Back, which will see her move in with her Nan, Myrtle, and follow their "unique relationship" as well as her relationships with other family members.

"I'm delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan, the apple never falls far from my tree and in this series, she will certainly be keeping me on my toes," she told the publication.

A spokesperson for Myrtle said: "I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.