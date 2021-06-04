Catherine Zeta-Jones is gorgeous in pink outfit for stunning new photo The wife of Michael Douglas looked breathtaking

Catherine Zeta-Jones sparked a huge reaction from her fans after sharing a gorgeous new photo on Instagram.

The wife of Michael Douglas admitted she is pining for "summer nights" as she posed on a balcony wearing the prettiest outfit.

Catherine looked stunning in an ombre pleated skirt and a fuchsia batwing sweater from her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones.

The Chicago star's skirt is made from lightweight double georgette that's knife-pleated for a flared silhouette, and ombre printed from fuchsia to red.

Her sweater has voluminous sleeves that are exaggerated by the elongated cuffs and have gold button detailing. Catherine teamed her outfit with a pair of strappy gold sandals and wore her gorgeous hair down in curls.

She added berry tones to her makeup with a bold lip and smokey eyes, which contrasted beautifully against her pink outfit.

Catherine looked beautiful in her outfit

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Summer nights... I am waiting for you!!"

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by her head-turning appearance, with one commenting: "Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful!" A second said: "You are so beautiful, charming, charismatic and a lovely girl."

A third added: "I’ve been in love with this strikingly beautiful outfit since the first time I saw it: the vibrant colors are everything, Cath... so dreamy!"

Last week, Catherine had her fans in a tizzy once again after sharing a beautiful photo to mark Memorial Day weekend.

Catherine sparked a huge reaction in her white shirt

The Welsh actress looked radiant as she posed in a crisp white shirt, which she wore open with nothing underneath.

Captioning the photo, Catherine simply shared a smiley face and red heart emoji with the hashtag: "HappyMemorialDayWeekend!"

Her fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "More beautiful than ever! Have a wonderful weekend." A second said: "What a beautiful face to brighten our day."

A third added: "You seriously cannot get any more stunning! Hope you have a wonderful holiday weekend."

