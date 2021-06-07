We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan has been serving up some serious summer fashion inspiration as of late, and Monday was no different.

The former Coronation Street actress looked stunning in her brightest dress to date from Never Fully Dressed, which she styled with a black Dior bag and a pair of black chunky sandals.

Helen shared a snap to her social media as she posed outside a Dior shop, and fans went wild for her outfit.

One commented: "You look soo beautiful", while another said: "Stunning dress" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The star styled her hair in a chic updo which she secured with a statement hair clip, and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Helen looked lovely in the pretty printed dress

Taking to her Instagram stories, Helen explained how she originally bought the dress for her holiday in Portugal, which has now been taken off the green list meaning that UK citizens will have to quarantine on their return.

She also said that the dress was great for nursing, as she recently welcomed a new baby boy into the family.

If you love Helen's fabulous frock as much as we do, then you are in luck, as it is still available online. It features a stunning marble print in a sunset colour palette, with frilled sleeves and a tiered skirt. Their website recommends wearing the dress back to front if you are breastfeeding like Helen.

Never Fully Dressed maxi dress, £89, Selfridges

The star is a big fan of the brand, and recently rocked another dress of theirs as she enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall with her family.

The summer number was called the 'Pink Marley Tiered Dress' and featured a striking shell print, a zip down front and ruffled sleeves.

Helen's shell print dress is perfect for summer

Helen's legion of fans flocked to the comments section of her post and showered her outfit with compliments. "LOVE the dress!" one follower wrote. Kate Ford - who played Tracey Barlow in Coronation Street alongside Helen, also said: "I adore this dress!"

We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

