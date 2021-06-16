Zoe Ball's summer outfit sparks fan reaction The former Strictly: It Takes Two host posed on Instagram

Zoe Ball shared a new photo to social media on Wednesday which showed off a T-shirt which prompted many comments from her fans.

The TV and radio presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of her outfit, which featured a crisp white T-shirt adorned with a sweet slogan in dark blue.

SEE: Zoe Ball wows with gorgeous hair makeover after shock Strictly exit

It read: "This morning is amazing and so are you."

The 50-year-old captioned the image simply: "Good morning," tagging singer Nick Cave's brand, Cave Things, and adding a sun emoji.

The mum-of-two's followers rushed to the comment section to share their appreciation for Zoe's top and its message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zoe Ball shows her pride in her sister's sweet achievement

One wrote: "You are amazing," adding a string of raised hands emojis.

SEE: Zoe Ball shares rare photo of brother Jamie – and fans have the best reaction

MORE: Zoe Ball's garden at new £1.5million home has an incredible feature

Others added: "As are you," "Yassss," "Love this T-shirt," and: "Ordered".

Zoe's fans loved her latest look

In the selfie, the star appeared to be in a busy London street and looked down at the camera as bright sunshine shone behind her.

Her blonde hair hung loose and a black mask was pulled down under her chin as she smiled for the camera.

It's a time of change for Zoe, who recently announced she was stepping down from her hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two.

Last month, the popular presenter released a statement on Instagram revealing that she was moving on from the gig after ten years.

The star excels at relaxed summer style

Alongside a group photo of herself with members of the Strictly gang, the mother-of-two wrote: "Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges.

"I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa."

Janette Manrara will be stepping into Zoe's shoes for the next series.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.