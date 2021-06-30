Sweet detail you might have missed in Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Prom outfit The 18-year-old star just dropped Sour Prom

Teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo just revealed the sweetest connection between her mom's prom dress and the dress she wore in Sour Prom, her concert film which dropped via livestream on Tuesday.

The film, which features hit songs from Olivia's new album Sour performed in the back of a limo, on a prom dance floor, and accompanied by a marching band on a football field show the 18-year-old in the cutest outfits – and fans have gone wild for this sweet detail.

Taking to Instagram to share a rare throwback photo of her mom in her prom dress, Olivia penned: "After filming SOUR prom I found out my mom wore this dress to her prom in the 80s and rode there in a white limo. Life is crazy lol I love her".

The photo shows Olivia's mom Sophia as a high-school senior, sporting a blue metallic prom dress and a classic 80s hairstyle. Those curls!

Olivia shared the adorable photo of her mom at prom on Instagram

In an almost identical replica to her mom's iconic metallic dress, Olivia wears a stunning tiered mini dress complete with a diamond-encrusted choker and biker boots to her 'prom' for the coming-of-age film.

"SOUR prom out now!!!!! huge thanks to everyone who made this happen and my bestiez for being in it with me. let’s party it up y’all!!!!" wrote Olivia.

Spot The Difference: Olivia wears a metallic prom dress inspired by her mom's 80s look

With so many teens stripped of their prom dreams due to the pandemic, fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the good 4 u singer's nostalgic film. "THIS HAS MADE MY WEEK" said one fan, whilst another excitedly shared: "SO MANY MIXED EMOTIONS. ILY."

"If these songs don't play at my prom. I'm not going," shared another fan, who is clearly as obsessed with Driver's License as we are.

