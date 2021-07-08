Lucy Mecklenburgh just wore the dress of the summer – and it's £25.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lucy Mecklenburgh just wore the dreamiest summer dress – and fans are swooning. Donning a vibrant rose print number, the former TOWIE star has been rocking a number of stylish pieces from her New Look edit recently, which launched on Thursday.

Rose Print Midi Dress, £25.99, New Look

Looking fabulous in florals, Lucy's latest look is the £25.99 'Open Tie Back Midi Dress', and she's even revealed her plans to wear it to a friend's wedding. Uber flattering thanks to its fit-and-flare silhouette, the shoestring straps and split hem give it an effortless 90s feel – just imagine how chic it'll look teamed with strappy sandals and statement earrings!

Delighting fans, Lucy took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her brand new range:

"I am SOOO EXCITED to announce that I have an edit launching with @newlook...From colourful smock dresses to pretty prints, the edit is everything I love for the summer."

Lucy announced her New Look edit on Instagram

Sparking a reaction from her 1.7million followers, one replied: "Congratulations. Love your style." Meanwhile, another added: "Oh I can't wait for this."

Receiving support from her famous friends, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan commented, "Well done Lucy. You look beautiful." And of course, TOWIE's Lydia Bright, who shares a close relationship with the star, was on hand to celebrate her friend. "Yes, so proud of you and I can't wait to wear all my pieces," she said.

We're obsessed with Lucy's New Look edit, which includes everything from tailored blazers to puff-sleeved tops, gingham dresses to floral frocks.

Oversized Stone Blazer, £29.99, New Look

A desk-to-date-night staple, the £29.99 oversized blazer goes with just about everything thanks to its soft neutral shade. We can see it paired with blue high-waisted jeans and box-fresh trainers in the days. Getting glammed up? Layer it over a sleek slip dress and add heels.

Check Dress, £23.99, New Look

Perfect for picnics and BBQ's, we can't resist New Look's monochrome dress, which retails at £23.99. The square neckline, thick frill straps and tiered hem are just some of the reasons we reckon Lucy loves it.

