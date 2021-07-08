Kate Garraway surprises in seriously colour-clashing outfit on GMB - and we're in love She rocks these shades!

Kate Garraway looked beautiful in a bold colour-block outfit for Thursday's Good Morning Britain, and we bet fans were in love with the look.

The star rocked red wide-leg trousers, a pale pink blouse and fuchsia heels in her latest on-screen ensemble, finishing with her blonde hair in a smooth, straight style.

MORE: See inside Kate Garraway's fun family home

She was no doubt dressed by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, who is in charge of wardrobe for all the GMB stars including Ranvir Singh, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins.

Kate looked beautiful in her bold outfit

Kate's latest presenting slot on the show comes after England's big semi-final win against Denmark in the Euros, and the star later showed her support for the team by stepping out in a hat emblazoned with the words, 'It's Coming Home'.

RELATED: 8 GMB stars' beautiful weddings: From Kate Garraway to Ben Shephard

She joined the rest of the nation in cheering on the squad on Wednesday evening, even taking to Instagram with a rare video of her son Billy celebrating before taking a tumble on the floor!

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Garraway's son suffers funny mishap during England football celebrations

"YAAAAAAAAS!!! #thedreamisalive - #itscominghome The final - actually a FINAL! ps no celebrating 11 yr olds were hurt in the filming of this video. #euro2020," Kate captioned the clip.

MORE: Kate Garraway details emotional first holiday without Derek Draper

Billy, 11, can be seen running into the house from the garden, cheering and wearing his England football shirt with a flag around his shoulders. He can then be heard off-camera saying "Owww," before he is shown lying on the floor, with mum Kate asking if he is okay!

Kate wore her 'It's Coming Home' hat on Thursday

All was well however, with Billy quickly smiling to his mum and continuing his celebrations.

Fans loved the sweet video, with a huge number leaving love heart and crying laughing emojis in the comments section. "You said it Billy! Well done England," one wrote. A second echoed: "Aw love him! Amazing!"