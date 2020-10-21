We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who doesn't want hair like Jennifer Lopez? The Jenny from the Block hitmaker has made it a little bit easier for fans to achieve her beauty look after sharing a peek inside her hair care routine.

Since JLo and her partner Alex Rodriguez are partners with Hims & Hers, it comes as no surprise that their bathroom cupboards are filled with products from the brand.

Jennifer, 51, shared a clip taken from hers and Maluma's new music video for Pa Ti and Lonely, in which JLo had a towel wrapped around her hair, as well as a photo of some of her go-to hair products.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez films son Max inside their stunning kitchen at home

She wrote in the Instagram caption: "Good hair. Good mood. Good day. A little sneak peek into my hair care routine. This combo is EVERYTHING. #HersPartner @hers."

The snap appeared to show 'The Complete Hair Kit', which includes shampoo and conditioner, minoxidil drops and biotin gummies – all of which helps prevent hair loss, promote hair growth and strengthen damaged hair.

Fans can get their hands on the whole kit for $44 (about 38), or simply purchase the individual products.

It wasn't long before the singer's followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her luscious locks. One wrote: "I love your hair," while another added: "Your hair is perfect."

The Complete Hair Kit, $44, hers

Jennifer's natural hair is curly and short, but the mother-of-two loves to experiment with hair extensions, which she more often than not wears during public appearances.

The star previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

JLo naturally has short curly hair but loves to experiment with different styles

However, she has also become known for her sleek high buns, which she previously explained was inspired by her upbringing in the Bronx.

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

We'll take her short curls, sleek bun, or long Rapunzel-inspired ponytail any day...

