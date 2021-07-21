Demi Lovato has frequently taken the time to use their social media presence to engage in positive activism and fight for change.

Their latest post not only manages to show off their absolutely amazing figure, but also uplift fans with a ray of positive energy.

Demi posted a picture on their Instagram wearing a seductive black lingerie set, featuring a bra and satin high-waisted bottoms, simply laying on their couch in full glam and writing about why this shot and the moment meant so much.

"Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," they wrote.

"Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before... now I'm in this!!

"I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

Demi's post had several fans cheering the actor along, leaving comments like, "Proud of you and love you," and "God is a non-binary," and also, "I’m respectfully enjoying the view."

Demi's social media has frequently championed their belief in equality and respect for all, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and body positivity, issues they've struggled with in the past.

While the Heart Attack singer is no stranger to sending fans wild over pictures that don't leave much to the imagination, there's always a message of growth and self-love attached to them to make them more meaningful.

Demi recently posted a picture in their bathtub, letting the suds do all the work clothes do. In the caption, they wrote, "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form."

