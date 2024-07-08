Megan Fox's white dress is the affordable mini you never knew you needed

Billionaire Michael Rubin's Hamptons White Party is the place to be on July 4 and Megan Fox was one of the many A-listers who glammed up for the annual event. We've tracked down Megan's white dress and you'll be shocked - shocked! - by the price.

Attending the glitzy soiree with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan rubbed shoulders with the Kardashians, Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski, who all followed the strict dress code in a white outfit.

© Instagram Megan and MGK pose with Michael

Megan's white dress was far more affordable than you'd expect for such a glam party. The 38-year-old wore a stunning white mini dress from Aussie lavel White Fox Boutique, costing just £55 / $59.99.

Her dress, called the Summer Crush Mini Dress, is described as being a 'fun and flirty' piece with frizz sleeves, a front tie design, invisible zipper at the back and mini length.

Made from 100% cotton, we can imagine it was a light and breezy dress perfect for partying the night away on the beach in. If white isn't for you, the dress also comes in red and light pink.

I love the subtle broderie anglaise detailing on the dress, which is always a huge look for summer.

Megan accessorised with a silver choker, leaning into the 90s vibe of her dress. You could swap the chunky necklace for summer beads, or delicate gold jewellery. I'd add a pair of slim strappy heels, for a party look, or white sneakers for daytime.

White dresses are always trending for summer, with the LWD - the little white dress - replacing our LBDs for daytime, night time and everywhere else in between.

We love Megan's down to earth approach to party attire. Where other celebs wore designer threads and expensive dresses, Megan kept it real with an affordable dress, from a brand that's become big on TikTok - Megan's clearly up on her viral fashion brands.

The brand is known for its slogan loungewear, including hoodies and joggers, but their dresses are equally as wearable. Popular as festival fashion, White Fox has plenty of separates too, along with occasion wear, swimwear and accessories. Their most recent collaboration, The Chloe & Millie Edit with ex Love Islands Chloe and Millie, is packed with crochet dresses, sequin skirts and colourful bikinis and swimsuits.