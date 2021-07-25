Holly Willoughby's feathered party dress has us seriously swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby might be off on her summer holidays, but she was back on our screens on Saturday night thanks to the BBC's new show Take Off - and as usual, her outfit didn't disappoint.

The star looked beautiful in a strapless, feathered pencil dress from one of her favourite glamorous brands, 16Arlington - sharing a beautiful shot of her outfit on Instagram.

"Take off… now BBC1 … Dress by @16arlington," she captioned the photo, which showed her posing in her midi dress - which she teamed with perspex heels and a gorgeous bronzed makeup look.

Holly looked beautiful in her feathered dress

Unsurprisingly, Holly's evening look sparked plenty of comments from fans, with one reacting: "Dress of dreams," while another wrote: "I need this dress." Agreed!

Sadly, the presenter's feathered frock is actually a past-season piece from the brand, since the show was filmed over 18 months ago. It originally cost £795 at Net-A-Porter, though you can still shop a very similar version of the dress for £750 at Harvey Nichols.

SHOP SIMILAR: 16Arlington dress, £750, Harvey Nichols

And if you love the fancy feathered trend, there are plenty of options to shop on the high street to give the look for less...

Feathered top and trousers, from £81.75, Karen Millen

Feathered mini dress, £50, River Island

Feather trim dress, £125, John Lewis

Holly has been sharing plenty of fashion inspiration with her Instagram followers lately, particularly her favourite pieces from Marks & Spencer.

On Friday, the This Morning star looked gorgeous in the brand's relaxed midi shorts, which feature a high-rise waist, classic five-pocket styling and rolled-up hems.

She wrote: "Denim shorts are the summer staple I just can't get enough of. I've dressed my @marksandspencer ones up with this cute embroidered blouse… this blouse is one of my favourites!!!!"

