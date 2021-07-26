Gabrielle Union shows off her unreal figure in a bra and panties after new hair transformation The L.A.'s Finest star looks incredible!

Gabrielle Union is definitely having a hot girl summer.

Just a couple of days after chopping off her locks and revealing a new dreamy naturally curly hairstyle, the Being Mary Jane star made fans go wild again when she put her toned physique on display in a photo that showed her wearing a Harlem American black bra paired with matching black underwear.

The 48-year-old actress can be seen striking a pose in the undergarments in a home in Fort Lee, New Jersey in the snap, and she placed her hands over her head, revealing her ripped abs, toned arms, and legs.

Gabrielle rocked a Harlem American bra and panties in the snap

“No gluten, no dairy. Except when I eat gluten and dairy @harlem_american,” Gabrielle captioned the post.

Although Gabrielle had been wearing her hair naturally curly since her big chop, she opted for a sleek and straight style this time around.

The L.A. Finest star’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the snaps, with Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson writing, "Same here." Another follower chimed in: "Tosses out all the gluten and dairy in my kitchen," and Gabrielle’s husband, Dwyane Wade, added a licking lips emoji.

Gabrielle made fans swoon when she shared a touching message about her hair cut

The gorgeous star nearly broke the internet again when she shared a photo of her new ‘do over the weekend, and it wasn’t just because of how stunning she looked in it. It was the reason behind her decision to cut her hair too.

"So, I did a thing. The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut," she captioned the selfie.

Leave it to Gabrielle to continue to serve up motivational inspo we all need. That’s one big reason why fans love her - and we love it too.

