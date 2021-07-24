Ruth Langsford delights fashion fans with exciting news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is adding a new design to her QVC collection – and fashion fans are obsessed. Taking to social media on Saturday, the This Morning star announced the exciting launch of her Satin Bomber Jacket, which comes in three glamorous shades – black, pewter and burgundy.

Ruth announced the launch of her latest design on Instagram

Posting a video on Instagram, Ruth said:

"Hi everyone, just to remind you that I'm at QVC today, I'm not normally here on a Saturday. So Jackie and I have got two hours of Ruth Langsford fashion, 12-2pm, and this new satin bomber jacket is launching today. I absolutely love it, but then I would, wouldn't I," she joked.

"This is the pewter, then we've got the burgundy and the black. So, it's a really nice, lovely satin and fully lined with a snake print lining and it's on the show today. So I hope you can join us for fashion and fun at 12 o'clock."

Satin Bomber Jacket, £53.98, QVC

Typically priced at £71.50, it's currently retailing at £53.98 so you better act fast if you want to snap up this bargain!

The presenter looked so glam as she twirled in her new jacket

Sharing another video on social media, which showed her twirling in the burgundy version, Ruth's 1million followers were quick to praise her latest design:

"Can't wait! Love these," wrote one. "Love the jacket and the T-shirt, must have them," added another, while a third joked: "I feel some spending coming on."

Since launching her QVC collection, Ruth has become a fashion icon, and viewers are currently looking to her on-screen wardrobe for style inspiration.

Returning to host This Morning over the summer holidays, Ruth has debuted a number of chic desk-to-daywear ensembles this week, and one of our favourites is the coral wrap dress which she wore on Thursday.

Fitted with statement puffed sleeves and a shirt-style collar, Ruth was a picture of elegance. She also sported a new hairstyle, wearing her blonde bob in soft beachy waves.

