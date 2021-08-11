GMA's Robin Roberts stuns in flirty dress with surprising detail

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Robin Roberts left her fans blown away this week when she rocked a gorgeous dress on Monday's Good Morning America.

The TV star looked sensational in her flirty frock, which featured a quirky chain design and a clashing pink and red colourway.

Robin's MSGM number did wonders for her fabulous figure, with a nipped-in waist, pleated body-skimming skirt, puffed shoulders and exaggerated sleeves, and a pussy bow tie.

Sharing a video on her Instagram reciting a prayer for some "Monday motivation" for her followers, Robin's fans couldn't help but comment on her eye-catching dress.

One said: "Love your dress, looking gorgeous." A second wrote: "Looking good in that dress, love the colour."

A third added: "Love the message and the gorgeous dress," and a fourth penned: "Blessings Robin, you look pretty."

Robin has worn this dress several times over the last couple of years – but it's still as show-stopping no matter how often we see it.

Robin wowed fans in her designer dress

Her fancy appearance comes after she celebrated her 16th anniversary with partner Amber Laign.

Last week, Robin shared some impressive photos from their extra special date night. Amber had arranged an outside meal for the pair at the Sub Edge Farm, which was cooked for them by a personal chef allocated to them for the evening called Jason.

Robin shared a sweet selfie of herself, Amber, Jason, and his partner Alex from the evening, alongside the caption: "Jason & Alex, bless you. Sweet Amber, 16 years and counting."

Robin and Amber were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and their relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Amber has been a rock for the GMA star during some incredibly difficult times, including her cancer battle and bone marrow transplant. Robin's health battles were even one of the inspirations behind Amber's brand, Plant Juice Oils, which creates CBD oils using natural plant extracts.

