Heidi Klum, 50, wows in must-see mini dress and towering heels as she parties in Miami

Forever the supermodel, Heidi Klum showed off her endless legs in a tiny mini dress and the highest heels as she enjoyed a special night out on Friday.

The America's Got Talent judge partied in Miami to debut her new single Sunglasses at Night with DJ Tiësto, and the star looked incredible wearing a dazzling disc mini dress.

© Getty Heidi looked so glam in the disc dress and bomber jacket

Heidi, 50, teamed the semi-sheer dress with a red bomber jacket that perfectly matched her nails, a pair of black heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a chain strap handbag. As for her hair, the star styled her blonde locks in soft waves, with her signature bangs swept to the side to beautifully frame her face.

The German model teamed up with the prolific producer Tiësto for the release of her new song, which is a cover of Cory Hart's eighties hit Sunglasses at Night.

© Getty Heidi was joined by former Victoria's Secret model Karolina Kurkova

Heidi shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories from the launch event, and the star could be seen dancing on stage alongside Tiësto, as well as former Victoria's Secret model Karolína Kurková.

It's not the only time that Heidi has blown fans away with her incredible fashion sense. Just last week, the star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss the release of her new single, and the Germany's Next Top Model host looked phenomenal in a halterneck mini dress with the prettiest floral detailing.

The show-stopping dress featured sheer netting with a sparkling finish, adorned with white rose embroidery. Heidi rounded off the look with a pair of white heels and sparkling silver earrings that perfectly complemented the glittering ensemble.

© Instagram Heidi appeared on the Jennifer Hudson show to promote her new song

The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share snapshots from her time on the talk show, including a stunning selfie of herself and the show's host Jennifer Hudson.