Lisa Snowdon stuns in summer dress as she shares snap from luxury private jet Happy holidays, Lisa!

Lisa Snowdon was travelling in style on Friday as she revealed to fans she was being whisked away on a private jet to visit her model friend Michele Merkin - looking suitably gorgeous in a floaty summer dress from Sézane.

The presenter rocked the white lace dress, which she has previously worn to present her regular fashion segment on This Morning, with strappy Valentino sandals and an Isabel Marant handbag.

"Pinch me….. it's happening! Coming for you @merkin69... outfit tagged," she captioned her photo, which showed her posing on the luxurious private plane.

Lisa posed for photos on the private jet

Plenty of Lisa's famous friends commented on the snap to wish her happy holidays, as well as her fans.

Stunt artist and actor Bobby Hanton wrote: "They did not send the jet to get you??????? @lisa_snowdon???" to which Lisa replied: "Ermmm they bloody did!"

She has previously worn the Sézane dress on This Morning

Another fan wrote: "I knew you were dying to see her," with Lisa adding: "My bestie."

Michele is married to American billionaire Ted Waitt - and it sounds like the couple have whisked Lisa away to visit them, location unknown!

It's unclear whether Lisa's fiancé George Smart is accompanying her on the trip. The star recently spoke to HELLO! about her future house plans with her partner, revealing that she would like to build her own home.

Lisa spoke to HELLO! about her dream home

"We'd love to build our own house," she said. "We designed something together, a building with lots of glass, when we visited Denmark a few years ago. It's a scratch I'd like to itch."

Perhaps she'll get even more inspiration on her latest travels - and here's hoping she'll post some more gorgeous outfit snaps, too...