Ruth Langsford's leather look coat has fans saying the same thing

Ruth Langsford showed off her latest QVC launch this week, a stylish faux leather coat that comes in three fabulous colours for autumn.

The This Morning presenter looked amazing as she modelled the jacket, styling it with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and brown heeled boots.

The 61-year-old shared a video to social media to announce the news, captioning the post: "STOP PRESS!!! Launching tonight on @qvcuk my NEW faux leather long line coat/jacket. Available in three colours - conker, black and cappuccino. Sizes 8-22 and 3 easy pays! Come and have a look at 7pm with me and @officialjackiekabler Lots of fashion and lots of fun!"

WATCH: Ruth Langsford models her latest QVC launch

It seems that fans were all saying the same thing about Ruth's new coat, as many rushed to the comments section to share their opinion. One gushed: "Love this Ruth. And you look AMAZING in it," while another added: "Love the coat Ruth."

A third fan commented: "I'm addicted to Ruth's fashion…I've pre ordered the Conker" followed by a heart eye emoji.

The star's outfit is so perfect for the transitional season, and her jacket is available to pre-order online now, but be quick, as it has already sold out in a number of sizes.

Faux Leather Longline Jacket, £99.99, QVC

Ruth has previously spoken to HELLO! all about her fashion range, saying that it is important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

The presenter also explained that one of the best things about designing in collaboration with QVC is that the shopping channel's customer base provides "really great feedback".

Ruth Langsford loves designing her fashion range with QVC

Ruth revealed: "They're brutal. They don't hold back if they don't like something, but I think that’s really healthy.

"Because it takes time for people to sit and write feedback, whether it's good or bad I do read them, and I correct things if I can," she continued.

