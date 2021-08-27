Michelle Keegan is effortlessly gorgeous in her off-duty jeans and vest top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has proven once again that she is the queen of dressing down, as she shared some idyllic snaps and videos from her day on the beach with her beloved dogs on Thursday.

The Brassic star looked beautiful in her white vest top, neutral wide-leg jeans and sunglasses, finished with her signature voluminous topknot.

Michelle is fond of wearing simple tops and jeans when she's not dressing up for nights out, and we love her off-duty style.

Michelle looked chic in her vest top and jeans

The actress' simple white vest is thought to be a past-season piece, since she was also pictured wearing it in 2020 - though you can shop a very similar style at H&M for just £3.99!

You can also get Michelle's neutral denim look with Stradivarius' organic cotton jeans, which cost £27.99.

It comes after Michelle had us all wishing we were on holiday recently, when she shared a series of snaps from her latest trip abroad.

She posed in both a leopard print swimsuit and a floaty jumpsuit from Free People in the photos, which she simply captioned "One day," and added the key, house and star emojis - sharing her dream of owning a house in a warmer country one day.

Michelle Keegan looked fabulous in her Free People jumpsuit

Happily, Michelle's Free People jumpsuit is still available to shop, costing £140. She styled the one-piece with a pair of white sandals and gold jewellery, and wore her brunette locks in loose waves, looking like the ultimate beach babe.

Fans were loving the star's look, too, with many sharing sweet comments on the post. One gushed: "Beautiful location and the most stunning woman," while another added: "Gorgeous" followed by a flame emoji.

We have to agree - is there anything she can't wear?

