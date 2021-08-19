Shania Twain wows with her relaxed satin look for appearance on Live! The best thing about being a woman

Shania Twain is continuing her ascent back to the top of the music game once again, and her latest appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan proves it.

The superstar singer video called in from her hotel room in London where she was quarantining in the interview, which took place earlier this year but aired on the show's newest episode.

Shania kept it relatively relaxed for her segment, but still looked effortlessly chic in her champagne-colored satin blouse and skinny jeans.

And also looking perfect was her adorable dog, Camper, who made an appearance beside her. Shania revealed that Camper would also be part of her upcoming Vegas shows.

The You're Still The One singer talked more about her upcoming shows and revealed how heartbreaking and abrupt of a goodbye it was when she had to cut them short when the pandemic hit.

But on a lighter note, she also talked about sharing her passion for music with her 20-year-old son Eja Lange.

The singer appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her new career moves

The show did take things up a notch when they took us to Shania's recreation of THAT iconic corseted moment from her video for Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

The hosts shared a picture of Shania wearing the look, including her white button down, the choker necklace, and hat, which she brought out for the music video of Life's About to Get Good.

Ryan and Kelly marveled at how she was able to fit into the same corset two decades later. "With great difficulty," Shania hilariously added.

The country music star recently celebrated the four year anniversary of Life's About to Get Good with a clip that featured the scene where she recreated her outfit.

Shania recreated her iconic music video look wearing the exact same corset

In the caption, she wrote, "Four years of Life's About To Get Good. This song is a personal reminder to myself that life is beautiful!

"It can be full of pain but it can also be full of joy, you just gotta keep going and enjoy every moment while you have the chance."

