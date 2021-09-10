Jane Moore commands attention in surprising print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As fashion fans will know, Jane Moore never shies away from a bold print, and her latest look certainly commands attention. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, the presenter brought a hint of zest to the show as she stepped out in a lovely lime printed dress by Fabienne Chapot.

Jane wore a lime printed dress by Fabienne Chapot on Friday's episode

Rocking her wrapped midi, Jane opted for minimal accessories, keeping all focus on the bold print of her frock. Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight bob, the TV star modelled her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey shadow teamed with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss to compliment.

Fabienne Chapot Lime Dress, £98, House of Fraser

Reduced to £98 in the House of Fraser sale, Jane's dress features a flattering wrap bodice, short sleeves and a tie fastening at the waist for a customisable fit. Taking you from desk to date night, we can see it paired with a lightweight jacket and box-fresh trainers for a more casual look. Getting glammed up? Add nude strappy stilettos and a coordinating clutch bag.

VIDEO: Get inspired with Jane Moore's style lessons

Jane often wows with her on-screen outfits and she recently stepped out in yet another glamorous dress for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women. Making the most of the sunshine, the presenter donned a bubblegum pink dress from Zara, styling it with nude open-toe wedges by Office and a simple silver necklace.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Jane wrote:

"Morning all. Hope you're enjoying the sunshine while it lasts. If you fancy a little break from it, join @loosewomen at 12.30 where we're talking social care, retirement, shyness and Fray Bentos pies - quite a mix!! We're also joined by Lady Wilnelia Forsyth, widow of the legend that is Sir Bruce. Today's outfit is a pink stretchy frock from @zara and @officeshoes wedges. Have a great day."

Wowing her 138k followers, Jane's fans were quick to comment on her ensemble. "Looking stunning and amazing figure," wrote one. "Pink lady looking good," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Beautiful Jane."

